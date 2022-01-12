MEMBERS Trust Co Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,187. The company has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $65.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

