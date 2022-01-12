MEMBERS Trust Co Buys 10,813 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,656,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.9% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co owned 0.21% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $190,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

