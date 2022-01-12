MEMBERS Trust Co Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MEMBERS Trust Co lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 179,310 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,178,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 22,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 343,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $197,833,000 after acquiring an additional 94,315 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.15. 38,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,739. The company has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $617.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

