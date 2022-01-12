MEMBERS Trust Co Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.8% in the third quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 370.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.64. 1,070,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,232,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.