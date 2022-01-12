MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,968.27.

MELI stock opened at $1,166.07 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,001.01 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 733.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,310.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,549.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

