MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,001.71

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,001.71 and last traded at $1,023.44, with a volume of 14621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,085.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,968.27.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 733.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,310.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,549.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.