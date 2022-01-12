MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,001.71

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,001.71 and last traded at $1,023.44, with a volume of 14621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,085.36.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,968.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 733.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,310.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,549.60.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
