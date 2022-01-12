Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after buying an additional 898,142 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $21,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 373.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 235,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,027,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

