Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH stock opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after buying an additional 86,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.