Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading Down 8.2%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 2.21 and last traded at 2.23. 49,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,894,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 3.48 and a 200-day moving average of 4.26.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total value of 129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 1,909,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

