Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MEI stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.21. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Methode Electronics worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

