Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.47

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.47 and last traded at $111.47, with a volume of 7432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

