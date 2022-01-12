M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 53,157 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,157 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AXT were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the second quarter worth $117,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in AXT in the second quarter worth $3,128,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AXT by 8.5% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 125.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AXT by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $378.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 2.21.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

