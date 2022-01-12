M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 8,985 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after buying an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,994,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,230,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $229.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

