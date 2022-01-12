M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 72,944 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTO. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

