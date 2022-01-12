M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Genesco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

NYSE GCO opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $935.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.11. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

