M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.84 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of APA by 10.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 104.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 50.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 129,540 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of APA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at about $4,592,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APA. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

