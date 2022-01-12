M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,211 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Energizer worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

