MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 3,000 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80.

On Monday, December 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $83.78. 139,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.24. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGPI shares. Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 164.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

