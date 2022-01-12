Michael Moles Acquires 99,771 Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) insider Michael Moles acquired 99,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,988.55 ($6,771.48).

Shares of Kavango Resources stock opened at GBX 5.85 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.33. The company has a market cap of £23.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. Kavango Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, silver, and rare earth deposits. Its projects include the Kalahari Suture Zone project that consists of 12 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 7,554 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the kalahari copper belt project, which comprise of 4 prospecting licenses covering an area of 2,385 square kilometers situated in Botswana; and the Ditau project consists of 2 prospecting licenses that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers.

