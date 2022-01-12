Michael Moles Acquires 99,771 Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) insider Michael Moles acquired 99,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,988.55 ($6,771.48).
Shares of Kavango Resources stock opened at GBX 5.85 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.33. The company has a market cap of £23.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. Kavango Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09).
Kavango Resources Company Profile
