Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326,317 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,223 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $656,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $314.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

