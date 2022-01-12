MILC Platform (MLT) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, MILC Platform has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a market capitalization of $29.83 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00061834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00079977 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.36 or 0.07590502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,906.04 or 1.00401681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00069076 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007122 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

