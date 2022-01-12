Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Tops $551.50 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $551.50 or 0.01279913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $27,914.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00061577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.36 or 0.07589809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,149.31 or 1.00140425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003222 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,277 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

