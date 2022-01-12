Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0517 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $51.70 million and $10.74 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013476 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00311962 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.