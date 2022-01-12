Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 238,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,952,980 shares.The stock last traded at $5.96 and had previously closed at $5.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

