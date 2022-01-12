Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,339 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,336,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,339 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 543,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,017,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

