Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 31,836 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,836 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 67.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 599,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. 194,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

