MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $74.14 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $74.14 million and approximately $801,485.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000956 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

