Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,537,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293,495 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 0.5% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,380,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.12. 38,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

