Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Down 5.5%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 194,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 518,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,228,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

