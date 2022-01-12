Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock opened at $367.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.64.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

