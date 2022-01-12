Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 16,700 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.63. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

