Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 215,000 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.67 and a 200-day moving average of $247.60. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.84 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

