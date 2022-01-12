Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 215,000 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.67 and a 200-day moving average of $247.60. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.84 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.