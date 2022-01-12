Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 75,000 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 507.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 191,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 159,641 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.03 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

