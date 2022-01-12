Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 78,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

