Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 100,000 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Independent Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

PCT opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

