Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.