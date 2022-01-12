Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products comprises approximately 2.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Mueller Water Products worth $39,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 84.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 273,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 29.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 453.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 226,601 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 417,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,297. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.