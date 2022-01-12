Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Reduced by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,188 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for about 1.3% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.70% of Nasdaq worth $227,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

NDAQ stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.12. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.21 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,479 shares of company stock worth $916,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

