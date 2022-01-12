Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 2,116 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $157,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $126,231.88.
- On Tuesday, December 21st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $464,850.00.
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $405,767.89.
- On Monday, November 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00.
Shares of NTRA opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.92.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,830,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 45,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 747,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,270,000 after purchasing an additional 393,520 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.
About Natera
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
