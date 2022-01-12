National Bank Financial Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPPMF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.49.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 119,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,750. The firm has a market cap of $595.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 19.88%.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.