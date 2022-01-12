National Bankshares Upgrades Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) to “Buy”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$147.67.

Shares of TRI opened at C$141.17 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$99.11 and a 52 week high of C$156.62. The firm has a market cap of C$68.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$150.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

