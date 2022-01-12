Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natura &Co by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natura &Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:NTCO opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Natura &Co will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.