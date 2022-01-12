Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,143 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Natura &Co by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

