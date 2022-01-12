Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Nebulas has a total market cap of $17.91 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00344943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00060383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 76,363,040 coins and its circulating supply is 60,851,238 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

