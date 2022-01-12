NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. NETSTREIT posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 702,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,281. The firm has a market cap of $931.58 million, a P/E ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.