Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NBXG opened at 16.47 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a one year low of 15.50 and a one year high of 20.76.

