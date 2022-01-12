Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 44,340 shares during the period. Federal Signal comprises about 2.7% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $45,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

NYSE:FSS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,415. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.