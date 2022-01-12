Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $31.11 Million Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 739,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,540 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $31,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.