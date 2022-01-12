Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 17,760 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,760 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up approximately 4.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.71% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $72,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 117.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $714,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HASI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. 6,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

