Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,700 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.61. 1,503,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,972,223. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

